Least bothered who will contest against me, have faith in voters: Siddharamaiah

[India], Apr. 24 (ANI): Expressing faith on the voters, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on Tuesday said that he is least bothered as to who will contest against him in the upcoming state assembly election.

Speaking at Hubli airport, Siddharamaiah said, " I am least bothered who will contest against me there. I have faith in voters. North Karnataka people wanted me to contest from here so I am contesting."

"The Centre is misusing the power they are trying to disturb our leaders. Why there are no raids on Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar and Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa's places?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah is set to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in the assembly elections. He will file nomination papers for the Badami seat later in the day. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)