Leave travel concession case: Hearing to continue today

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Patiala House Court will on Tuesday continue hearing in the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) case against Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Sahani.

Earlier on April 12, the court granted bail to Sahani and other two accused in connection with the case for allegedly using fake bills to avail leave travel concession.

The court also asked the accused to furnish Rs. one lakh personal bond and Rs. one lakh surety like amount.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier alleged that in 2012, Sahani entered into a criminal conspiracy with Air Cruise Travels Private Limited and others aiming to cheat the government by claiming fake reimbursement of expenditure.

The CBI said that Sahani, in collusion with others, used forged e-tickets and fake boarding passes and claimed reimbursement to the tune of Rs. 14 lakh as Travelling Allowance and Daily Allowance (TA/DA) without undertaking the actual journey. (ANI)