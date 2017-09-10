Left Alliance defeats ABVP in JNUSU Elections

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The United Left (AISA - SFI - DSF) has swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) Elections 2017 - 18 by winning all four central panel seats and 13 Councillor posts across School of Social Sciences (SSS), School of International Studies (SIS) and School of Languages and Culture Studies (SLL&CS).

United Left candidate Geeta Kumari won the president's post by defeating Nidhi Tripathi of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by 464 votes.

For the vice president's post, AISA's Simone Zoya Khan got 1,876 votes out of total 4,620 votes. Khan defeated Durgesh Kumar of ABVP who got 1028 votes.

Duggirala Srikrisha (Left) won the General Secretary's post by winning 2082 votes. He was followed by ABVP's Nikunj Makwana with 975 votes. The post of Joint Secretary has gone to Shubhanshu Singh (Left), who got 1755 votes. Pankaj Keshari of ABVP got 920 votes. Sucheta De, the National President of AISA, also stated that AISA will fight against ABVP in the upcoming Delhi University elections as well. She added, "This verdict reasserts the inclusive, democratic and egalitarian essence of JNU in the face of multipronged assaults by the RSS backed ABVP Nexus. This election took place at a time when the government, along with its puppet JNU VC and ABVP left no stone unturned to 'Shut Down JNU' through a deliberate massive seat cut; and elimination of deprivation points and other inclusive features of JNU's admission policy, trampling upon of all decision making bodies by the VC and targeted victimization of students, JNUSU and faculty members." She also said that AISA aims to carry forward the struggle to reverse seat cut, reclaim JNU's inclusive policies in admissions and safeguarding the sanctity of JNU's decision making bodies from partisan subversion by the VC. (ANI)