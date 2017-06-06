Left demands action against guilty officials in Mandsaur farmer killings

[India] June 6 (ANI): Continuing its barrage on the Centre over the farmer killings in Mandsaur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday called on the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government to step up and come out with a solution to end the violence.

"We have issued a statement and condemned the police firing which happened today in Mandsaur. We have also demanded action against the guilty officials and asked Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state government to offer compensation for all those who were injured in the incident," CPI (M) former general secretary Prakash Karat told reporters here.

"The farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have been fighting for their demands and both the governments are not taking the matter seriously. We request the demands of the farmers to be immediately met by both the state government," Karat added.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav earlier this day announced financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also increased the compensation for the kin of deceased, who were killed by security forces during a protest from Rs. five lakh to 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that his government was sensitive to the farmers' cause and blamed the Congress party for a "conspiracy to fuel violence".

"This government is with the farmers. This Government is sensitive and stands with farmers but Congress party, through conspiracy tried to fuel violence. We stand with the family of the kin of deceased," he said.

However, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of being at war with the nation's farmers.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Several others were injured in the firing by security forces here earlier in the day, as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs 37 per litre.

The killing of the farmers came hours after Mandsaur collector Swatantra Kumar Singh claimed all was well in the district and that the situation was under control. (ANI)