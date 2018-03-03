Left not 'right' for any part of India: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday said the Left is not right for any part of India.





He made this comment while addressing a press conference here after the BJP is poised to form the government in Tripura.





The ongoing counting of votes in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya has indicated that the BJP has managed to topple the Tripura government led by the Left Front since 1998.





"As far as the question of Left is concerned, this has been proved that the Left is not right for any part of the country," Shah said.



He added that BJP might have a clear majority in Tripura but "we will also include other members of our alliance in the cabinet".

The BJP President maintained that until the BJP rides to power in West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala then its golden period will not start.

"Even if we don't count Meghalaya, BJP and NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has governance in 21 states across the nation today. Until the BJP rides to power in West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala then its golden period will not start," Shah asserted.

He exuded confidence of winning the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections where the Congress is in power.

"We will definitely win Karnataka assembly elections. With this massive victory, we will march towards Karnataka," Shah claimed.

He also said that victory after victory has boosted party's confidence for 2019 general elections.

The BJP President credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government's policies for the party's victories.

"Mandate after mandate has been in the favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. In 2014, Prime Minister Modi had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'Act East Policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the three states of the north-east," Shah said.

He also took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's absence from the country when the election results of three northeastern states are due later in the day.

"I got a message on WhatsApp that elections are in Italy," Shah quipped.

Rahul announced on Twitter that he is going to Italy to meet his grandma.

On March 1, Rahul tweeted: (My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I'm going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration. (sic)."

However, messages on WhatsApp are doing the rounds that allege Rahul has gone to Italy to cast his vote in Italy's general elections.

The Italian general election is due to be held on March 4, 2018, after the Italian Parliament was dissolved by President Sergio Mattarella on December 28, 2017.