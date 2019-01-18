Leh avalanche: 1 dead, 9 trapped trapped under snow

Srinagar: One person died and 9 people were trapped under snow after an avalanche hit Leh district of Ladakh on Friday, police sources said.

Those trapped were travelling in a truck in Khardung La Pass. "Rescue teams of police, Border Roads Organisation and Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Force have reached the spot," the sources said.

A high alert for avalanche was sounded on Thursday by the administration following adverse weather advisory by the Met department.

Rescue operations are on at the mountain pass, which, at 17,500 feet, is among the world's highest motorable roads.

Rescuers from the district administration, police and the State Disaster Relief Force are at the site, which is 40 km from Leh town. Reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a Scorpio vehicle was hit by a giant wall of snow. Reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a Scorpio vehicle was hit by a giant wall of snow. Khardung La is located north of Leh and is the gateway to the Shyok and Nubra valleys. Khardung La is located north of Leh and is the gateway to the Shyok and Nubra valleys.