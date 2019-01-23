Lenin's statue inaugurated at CPI (M) office in Tamil Nadu

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): A statue of Valdimir Lenin, a Russian revolutionary and political thinker, was inaugurated here on Tuesday at CPM party office.

Last year, two statues of Lenin were pulled down by mob in Tripura, after Left Front suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP in the assembly elections.

General Secretary of the Party, Sitaram Yechury said that Lenin was a great leader and emancipator who inspired generations.

“He was great leader and emancipator who is an inspiration for all,” said Sitram Yechury.

He also took the opportunity to slam the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, saying that the country could only be saved if BJP is ousted of power. “Marxist party has given the slogan to oust the Modi government to save India, oust the AIADMK government to save Tamil Nadu,” he said. “First we have to save India and then we have to change India,” he said. (ANI)