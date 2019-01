[India], Jan 1 (ANI): A leopard escaped from its enclosure in the Bengal Safari Park here on Tuesday. The park has been closed for visitors due to safety concerns.

Search and rescue operations are underway, authorities said.

According to reports, the enclosure is spread over around 50-acre and has four leopards, two male and two female. It is unclear which leopard escaped from the safari park.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)