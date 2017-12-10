Leopard sighted inside Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan premises

[India], December 10 (ANI): A leopard was seen wandering inside the premises of Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Saturday triggering panic among officials and locals.

The Raj Bhawan officials immediately informed the wildlife department, whose officials cordoned off the area and shut the main gates to restrict the leopard from running away.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, the leopard was spotted by a guard, who managed to click few pictures.

As a measure, a solar electric fence was being erected to keep leopards away from the Governor's house.

Meanwhile, it was yet to be ascertained whether the leopard in question was still inside the Raj Bhavan. (ANI)