[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A leopard was spotted on in the basement of a hotel here on Wednesday.

In order to avoid any chaos, the Indian Forest Department's rescue team arrived at the spot and rescued the leopard.

“A leopard has been located at the basement of Hotel Satkar Residency, attempts to capture it are underway. Forest rescue team has arrived on the spot," Pradeep Giridhar, Senior Police Inspector told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)