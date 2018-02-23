Let Army Chief say what he wants to: VK Singh

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Coming out in support of his military successor General Bipin Rawat's remark on the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the rise of Assam's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Union minister V.K. Singh on Friday said that the Army chief should be allowed to say whatever he wants to.

The Union Minister said that an Army General can say what he wants to and it should not be politicised.

"We have a habit of politicizing everything. Let the army chief say what he wants to," VK Singh told media here.

"If you don't like it, you don't like it," added VK Singh. On General Rawat's remark, the AIUDF chief on yesterday said that the former had been "misinformed and misguided". While attending a presser in Guwahati, Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF chief told media, "We respect General Rawat a lot but I think he has been misinformed and misguided." On February 21, General Rawat while attending the North East Region of India- Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders Summit hinted that an influx of illegal Muslim migrants into Assam had led to the growth of the AIUDF. (ANI)