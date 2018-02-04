LeT cadre arrested in Delhi

[India], Feb. 04 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cadre here on Sunday.

The arrested worker has been identified as 22- year-old Mahfooz Alam, a resident of Bihar's Gopalganj district.

Alam is accused of providing logistic and financial support to another LeT cadre, Naeem, said the NIA.

Alma was arrested from Delhi and produced before the NIA Special Court today, which sent him to two-day police custody.

In connection with LeT's activities, the investigative agency also conducted searches at two suspected hawala operators in Uttar Pradesh and seized Rs 15 lakh and Rs 32.84 lakh along with some other documents. (ANI)