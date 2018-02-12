LeT claims responsibility for Sunjwan Army Camp, Karan Nagar attacks

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Monday claimed the responsibility of the recent terror attacks at Sunjwan Army Camp and Karan Nagar CRPF camp.

A CRPF personnel has lost his life in the ongoing encounter at the 23 Bn CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, where two armed-terrorists were spotted in the wee hours of Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, terrorists barged into the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu, killing five security personnel and one civilian. Six army personnel and six civilians are injured.

Four terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been gunned down. Combing operations are underway at the Sunjwan Army Camp. Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left for Jammu to assess the security situation in the state.(ANI)