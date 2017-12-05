LeT divisional commander killed in J-K's Qazikund

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday confirmed that Furkan, a Pakistani terrorist who took over as the divisional commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), after the elimination of commander Abu Ismail, was killed in an encounter at Qazikund in Jammu and Kashmir.

Along with Furkan, the other killed Pakistani terrorist, has been identified as Abu Mavia.

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid took to Twitter and said, "Furkan, a Pakistani terrorist who took over as Divisional commander of LeT after the elimination of Ismail was killed in today's encounter at Qazikund along with another Pakistani terrorist identified as Abu Mavia. Great success for security forces!"

A security personnel also lost his life during the encounter between the army and terrorists while a security personnel suffered injuries. (ANI)