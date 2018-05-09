LeT module busted in Baramulla, 4 held

[India], May 9 (ANI): The Baramulla Police on Wednesday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module and arrested four terrorists who were responsible for killing three civilians.

DIG North Kashmir Dr Sunil Kumar told the press that the police also arrested six over ground workers and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition and other paraphernalia.

One of the arrestees was an active terrorist Bilal Ahmed, who recently joined the LeT ranks

DIG Kumar said that during the investigation, it was found that one Nadeem alias Abu Osama was operating the entire module.

The LeT has been active in flaring tension in North Kashmir. (ANI)