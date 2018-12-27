Let Mumbai be open all night for New Year celebrations: Aaditya Thackeray urges Fadnavis

, (ANI): Shiv Sena Yuvasena Chief Aaditya Thackeray requested the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to allow markets to remain open 24 hours in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai for New Year's celebrations.

Thackeray in his letter to Fadnavis wrote, "This is to formally request you to allow Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and such other cities that wish to celebrate New Year, be open all night for all legal activities of entertainment and celebration, especially in non-residential areas".

Striving for a more relaxed nightlife in the state, the youth leader said, "What is legal during the day, cannot be illegal at night." He added that this would provide more employment and revenue to the state. He also reminded the Chief Minister about a proposal of the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) passed in 2013 to let non-residential areas in Mumbai and other cities to be open 24 hours a day. "I am sure, you will consider both my requests positively," he asserted. (ANI)