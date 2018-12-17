Let SC say if Centre misled judiciary on Rafale: Subramanian Swamy

[India] Dec 17 (ANI): Amidst the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court's verdict on Rafale deal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Subramanian Swamy said that Supreme Court should decide if Centre had misled the judiciary and whether the error made in the affidavit was mala fide.

Reacting to Congress leader Anand Sharma's statement that Center had deliberately misled the apex court, Swamy told ANI: "Sharma is no one to say anything on the Government's intentions. It is for the Supreme Court to decide or to say that you misled us or your error was mala fide in Rafale affidavit. At first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order a probe to see who drafted it whether it was a bureaucrat or our politician."

Swamy's remarks came after discrepancies were pointed out in certain paragraphs of the apex court judgement on Rafale issue. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had raised questions over the claims of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) examining the CAG report, claiming that PAC Chairman Kharge had seen no such report. Further speaking on the Opposition alliance ahead of the general elections, Swamy said, "A coalition with ideological differences won't be able to stay for long and it will soon start falling apart." Praising his party, Swamy asserted: "After Vajpayee's rule UPA again came to power as his 'India shining' campaign was not enough to win the election. We also need a glue of 'Hindutva' to form the government at the Centre again and make our party workers work." Taking a jibe at Congress over their continious attack on surgical strikes Swamy said, "What can you expect from Congress, they have developed a habit of questioning everything patriotic about this country. They even question surgical strike and sacrifices of our jawans." Sharpening his attack on the Congress leaders, especially Sidhu, who already received criticism for attending Prime Minister Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan and for embracing Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Swamy said, "Congress leaders like Navjot Singh is creating an impression that he is an anti-national as he cares more for our enemies than our own people," he said. (ANI)