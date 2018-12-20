LeT terrorist arrested in J-K's Ganderbal

A joint team of Srinagar and Ganderbal Police arrested an active terrorist from Kangan area of Ganderbal.

The terrorist, identified as Zubair Shabir Bhat, was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and was a close associate of terrorist commander Naveed Jutt alias Hanzalla and Umar Rashid Wani alias Abu Haadi.

He was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes. Zubair was involved in several conspiracies of weapon snatching and other crimes including threatening of panchayat and ULB candidates in Anantnag and Kulgam districts recently.

"He was also involved in planning attacks on the security establishments in the area including attacks on local police personnel deployed for duties inside city," a press statement from the police read. Huge quantity of incriminating material has been seized from Zubair and his complicity in other terror crimes is also being investigated A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the matter and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)