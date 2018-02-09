LeT terrorist jailed for 7 years in PMLA case

[India], Feb.09 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has been convicted and sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in connection with terror financing and money laundering case.

The Special Court in Bengaluru sentenced Bilal Ahmed Quta alias Imran Jalal, in prison under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The terrorist of the Pakistan-based terror outfit, who had been operating from Karnataka, was fined Rs 50,000 by the court.

Quta, who was involved in these activities since 2001, was booked by the Enforcement Directorate under the criminal provisions of the PMLA in 2009.

In the year 2007, the Karnataka Police arrested him in Bengaluru for carrying arms and explosive. (ANI)