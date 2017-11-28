LeT terrorist sent to 10-day NIA custody

[India] Nov.28 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent an alleged Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist to a ten-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On November 24, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested the alleged terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in Handwara Magam area of Kupwara district during an intensive search operation.

A rifle and two magazines were also recovered from his possession.

The accused was reportedly produced before the court, following which the NIA sought his custodial interrogation.

The court handed over the matter to the agency which filed a case in this regard and took the terrorist in its custody.(ANI)