LeT terrorist threatening people against participating in polls arrested in J-K

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The security forces in a joint operation on Wednesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who had allegedly issued threats to people against taking part in the local bodies and panchayat elections, from Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu And Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police along with Army and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) arrested the terrorist namely, Amir Sultan War.

Sultan War had recently joined the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The Sopore police accompanied by Army's 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion of CRPF nabbed the terrorist after they received a reliable input about the latter. The arrested local terrorist is a resident of Naidkhai Sumbal Bandipora and was apprehended after setting up a checkpoint at Baramulla-Handwara road near Hadipora crossing. In a video gone viral, an armed Sultan War can be seen threatening people of North Kashmir to not participate in the forthcoming Local Bodies and Panchayat elections. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway. A day before, on Tuesday, the Indian Army had busted a terrorist hideout in J-K's Doda district and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition. (ANI)