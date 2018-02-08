Let there be no doubt, Rahul now my boss too: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that her son and incumbent party president Rahul Gandhi was with 'no doubt' her 'boss' too.





"We have a new Congress president and on your behalf and my own I wish him all the best. He is now my boss, too. Let there be no doubt about that," She told ANI.

She also slammed PM Narendra Modi and his government for engaging in 'maximum publicity, minimum government' and 'maximum marketing, minimum delivery',



The former Congress chief changed the Centre of using several investigation agencies for political rivalry and also make 'systematic assaults' on various institutions of democracy.



"It has been almost 4 years since this govt came to power, this has been a period in which institutions which have come under systematic assault-Parliament itself, judiciary, media and civil society. Investigative agencies have been let loose against political opponents," she said.



Sonia praised her party's performance in the recent Assembly polls in Gujarat and by-polls in Rajasthan.



Sonia made the comments during the Congress parliamentary party meet.