Let's fight together to make Narendra Modi PM again: Parrikar

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday pitched for unity among BJP workers, saying that they should forget all differences and work together to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

With a tube in his nose, Parrikar, who is battling from a pancreatic ailment, slammed the Congress, saying that it will never come to power in Goa.

"I will not give a big speech today. I will reserve it for elections. All I will say today is that 25,000-30,000 workers should come together. Forget small differences and let us fight to make Modi ji as the Prime Minister again. There will be rumours spread, but our motive should be one, that this time it should be Modi ji. If we go with this spirit, we will achieve our goals," he said at the Atal booth-level workers convention here.

The Goa chief minister also claimed that Congress will meet the fate of Sri Lanka if BJP workers come together and fight the Lok Sabha elections. Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February 2018. He was reportedly admitted to the cancer department of AIIMS, Delhi on February 1. A visibly frail-looking Parrikar on January 30 presented the Goa Budget in the state Assembly, asserting that he was "high on josh" (enthusiasm). The Goa Chief Minister also inspected an under-construction bridge on Mandovi river, the first time he was seen in public since returning to the state on October 14 last year post hospitalisation in AIIMS in the national capital. For long, the Congress has been demanding that it should be allowed to form the government in the state, claiming that Parrikar's prolonged illness and inability to attend office was taking a toll on administration and governance. (ANI)