Let's not indulge in speculation: Congress on Rahul's resignation

[India], May 28 (ANI): Urging people not to indulge in speculation, Congress on Tuesday said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has rejected Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the party president's post and that "is the only realty".

"I don't think we should speculate. CWC has already explained that Rahul is not resigning... And it should rest there and we should not speculate. Let's not indulge in any speculation," said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

When a media person said that Rahul had rejected the resolution, Khera dismissed it saying, "Maybe you know better than me."

Rahul had offered to step down from the party post at the CWC meeting held last Saturday, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. However, Rahul's offer of resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. Sources said that despite senior leaders making serious attempts to convince him to rethink his decision, Rahul is unfazed. Earlier in the day Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot arrived at Rahul's residence. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and party general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal were also present at his residence. Along with Congress leaders, UPA ally DMK too batted for the continuance of Rahul as the party president.Earlier in the day, DMK chief MK Stalin telephoned Rahul and urged him to continue in the post. (ANI)