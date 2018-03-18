Level-II fire doused in building belonging to Indian army

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): A fire which erupted in a four-storey building belonging to the Indian Army, in Mumbai, on Saturday has been brought under control.

"Level II Fire at Army Office building near Afghan Church is under control and confined on the second floor. No chances of spreading of fire. Four lines in operation for cooling ops (operations)... No injuries reported yet," a senior fire official said.

No injuries have been reported as of yet and the damage caused by the fire is being assessed, a defence PRO said.

Fire safety rules in the city are under a scanner ever since 14 people perished in a massive inferno at roof-top pubs in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, here on December 28. According to the official data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation released on Monday, nearly 300 fires have erupted in the city after the devastating blaze at the compound last year. (ANI)