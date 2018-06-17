LG doing injustice to Delhi: AAP

[India], June 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it wants to apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the fact that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is doing injustice to Delhi.

"I assure Lieutenant Governor, Prime Minister Office and Delhi police that there would not be any violence. People just want to tell the prime minister that the LG appointed by him, is doing injustice to Delhi," AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, while addressing the media here said.

Bhardwaj said they will request the prime minister to tell the protesting IAS officers to resume work.

He also expressed gratitude towards the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Kerala for supporting his party. "We are not expecting people or parties from other states to come in our support but four chief ministers have come in our support, for the youngest political party. This is a matter of pride for us. They have come in support of the rights of the people of Delhi," Bhardwaj said. Kejriwal and some of his cabinet ministers are on sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor, since June 11 demanding a direction to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working under the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands. The Delhi chief minister has claimed that the IAS officers working for Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) were "only working on important files" and "not responding to Ministers' calls and messages, and not attending meetings". Therefore, Kejriwal had asked Baijal to direct the IAS officers to end their strike and take action against officers who have allegedly struck work for four months. Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka also arrived at Lieutenant Governor Baijal's office on Saturday to meet and extend support to the Delhi Chief Minister on the issue. (ANI)