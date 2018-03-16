LG orders investigation into Delhi Nagarik Sehkari Bank irregularities

[India] March 15 (ANI) Lt. Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered an investigation into irregularities in Delhi Nagarik Sehkari Bank Limited.

There are serious allegations regarding irregularities in Delhi Nagarik Sehkari Bank Ltd. related to giving loans against fake/fictitious income tax returns (ITRs) and illegal appointments etcetera.

The LG has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to inquire into the matter, the Raj Niwas said in a release.

It added; "The LG has directed Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi Police to investigate the entire matter."

Baijal had earlier referred the matter to ACB for inquiry on October 16 last year. Already 40 appointments made by direct recruitment have been cancelled and promotion of 62 employees of Bank has been set aside. A number of FIRs have also been lodged in connection with the case. (ANI)