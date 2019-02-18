Liaison officers in touch with college authorities to ensure J-K students safety: Govt

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Government on Monday said that the Liaison Officers in various states are in constant touch with local administrations and college authorities to ensure that the students from Jammu and Kashmir are not put to any inconvenience.

“The state administration is advising all the students and their parents, not to pay heed to any rumours. They have been asked to contact the Liaison Officers or local police administration for any help. The mobile numbers of Liaison Officers have been distributed amongst the students,” said a state government spokesperson.

Furthermore, the spokesperson asserted that the government has already appointed liaison officers in six regions of the country including Delhi NCR- Meerut, Jaipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Aligarh, Bengaluru, Pune in order to coordinate with the students of the state.

Moreover, the students in these regions have been advised to get in touch with liaison officers in case of any problem. These officers are supposed to coordinate with respective college authorities and local administration in case there is an issue to be resolved.

The spokesperson also emphasised that liaison officers of respective regions have been taking necessary steps in the last two days to help the students. Control rooms and helplines have also been established in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Some of the incidents handled by liaison officers include, one at Maharaishi Narkendeshwar Mullana University, Ambala, where 104 students who were staying in PG locations have been accommodated in three hostels of the university and these hostels are well guarded by the police, informed the spokesperson.

The safety and security of students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying in different states was reviewed by the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Sunday.

This came after some media reports suggesting that Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up in order to remain safe as mob violence erupted in Dehradun in Uttarakhand after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in a terror attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan based terror outfit. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)