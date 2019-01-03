LIC agent shot dead in Bihar

An LIC agent was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at his residence in Sarairanjan in Samastipur on Thursday.

A police investigation into the matter is underway.

The Nitish Kumar-led government has been under fire lately over the law and order situation in the state.

Last month, a man was shot dead by Naxals in state's Aurangabad district. Following the incident, the workers of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) had also staged a protest march in Patna.

On December 22, a businessman was killed allegedly by unknown assailants near Ranipur in Darbhanga district.

Cornering the state government over the recent crimes, RJD leader and son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to increase his security amidst the "deteriorating law and order situation". (ANI)