Licence of Delhi's Max Hospital, which declared newborn dead, cancelled

The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, here with immediate effect, after the hospital erroneously declared a newborn dead.

Making the announcement, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the hospital can continue the treatment of patients who were currently admitted but cannot admit new patients.

Patients in the hospital can shift to a different hospital if they wish, Jain added. The Minister said that a final report on an inquiry ordered by the government was submitted to them on Friday and the decision was taken after that. Jain said last month they had issued notice to Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh for problems in the treatment of patients under EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) category. Also, the hospital had continued to use extra beds allotted to them for a particular time even after the deadline ended, the Minister said.

The case pertains to the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, but they later found the boy was alive.

However, the baby died on Wednesday. The baby was undergoing treatment at North Delhi's Agarwal nursing home, where he died, his father, Ashish Kumar, confirmed.



The parents had earlier said they were told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, they said. Just before their last rites, the family discovered that the baby boy was breathing, the police said.

"We rushed the baby to a nearby nursing home in Pitampura, where he is on life support," the father had said.