Licence of Delhi's Max Hospital, which declared newborn dead, cancelled

Making the announcement, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the hospital can continue the treatment of patients who were currently admitted but cannot admit new patients.
Patients in the hospital can shift to a different hospital if they wish, Jain added.
The Minister said that a final report on an inquiry ordered by the government was submitted to them on Friday and the decision was taken after that.
Jain said last month they had issued notice to Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh for problems in the treatment of patients under EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) category.
Also, the hospital had continued to use extra beds allotted to them for a particular time even after the deadline ended, the Minister said.
However, the baby died on Wednesday. The baby was undergoing treatment at North Delhi's Agarwal nursing home, where he died, his father, Ashish Kumar, confirmed.