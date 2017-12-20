Life sentence to 'India's Most Wanted' host Suhaib Ilyasi for murdering wife

New Delhi: Suhaib Ilyasi, who once hosted the popular television crime series 'India's Most Wanted', has been sentenced to life in jail for the death of his wife 17 years ago. The 51-year-old was held guilty of murder by a Delhi court on Saturday.

Anju Ilyasi, 30, was found in her east Delhi home on January 11, 2000, with multiple stab wounds. Suhaib Ilyasi had told the police that she had committed suicide. Three months later, he was arrested on charges of dowry harassment.

Anju's mother and sister told a sub-divisional magistrate that she had been driven to suicide by Suhaib Ilyasi. Initially Ilyasi was charged under the milder Section 304 B (dowry death) and related charges of cruelty to wife and destroying evidence. However, in August 2014 the Delhi High court had ruled that Ilyasi should be charged for murdering his wife. The high court's order was in response to a revision petition moved by Rukma Singh, Anju's mother, challenging a trial court's order dismissing her plea for the trial of Ilyasi on murder charge. The court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh and also directed that Rs 10 lakh be paid to Anju's parents as compensation.