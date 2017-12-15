Light to moderate rain likely in south and north Tamil Nadu

[India], December 15 (ANI): Parts of south Tamil Nadu are likely to get light to moderate rainfall in the next two to three days.

However, places like Chennai may have to wait longer for rain, according to the meteorological department.

The northeast monsoon, which has been patchy for nearly two weeks now, due to Cyclone Ockhi, may bring some rain over the southern parts till this weekend.

S. Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said an upper air cyclonic circulation, lying over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood may bring light to moderate rain.

"Chennai will continue to experience misty mornings as the chances of showers are less", said Balachandran. A few places in north Tamil Nadu, including Vellore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Karur may get rainfall. As there has been a lull in rainfall activity for the past one week, the state's seasonal rainfall, which was in excess, has dipped by 3 percent from the average. Some districts such as Coimbatore, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram, are still short of seasonal rainfall, by over 40 percent. Tamil Nadu, has so far, received 394.8 mm against its normal rainfall of 408 mm since October 1. However, officials note that there are still a few more weeks to go for the monsoon to wind up and there may be a chance for the rain deficit to be bridged. (ANI)