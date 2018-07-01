Lightning strikes kill 5 people in Aurangabad

[India], July 1 (ANI): Five people were killed and 12 others got injured after lightning struck a crematorium site in Aurangabad on Sunday.

The victims were gathered at the site to attend the last rites of Ramesh Dubey, chairman of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society of Kara Panchayat.

According to reports, rain poured in heavily and lightning struck the site when the group of people gathered at the Dumuhan crematorium.

Soon after, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)