Like triple talaq, Govt should bring legislation for Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Wednesday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government to be "daring" enough to implement a legislation for the construction of the Ram Temple, like it has done on the triple talaq issue.

Addressing the debate on the Triple Talaq bill in the Lok Sabha today, Sawant said that despite the Supreme Court's verdict, the government implemented a legislation to abolish a practice of triple talaq.

"Similarly, the Supreme Court is saying that the Ram Temple issue is not urgent. But we can't stay quiet for long. The whole country is yearning for the construction of the temple. The daring you are showing in the triple talaq issue, show the same there (Ram Temple issue)," Sawant said.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019. However, pressure is being mounted on the BJP to initiate construction of the temple in Ayodhya. While saying that "Justice delayed is justice denied," Sawant said his party, an ally of the BJP-led NDA, had given assurances to people that they will ensure the construction for the temple starts as soon as their government is elected to power. He further stated that his party had promised that the Article 370, which gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, will be abolished as soon as their government is elected to power. "You listen to these demands, the Shiv Sena is with you," Sawant said. (ANI)