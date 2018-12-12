Lingayats hold protest in Delhi for independent religion

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Seers and members of Lingayat community held a protest on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar seeking independent status for Lingayat religion.

On Saturday, Members of Veerashaiva Lingayat held a protest in front of District Commissioner's office in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. They demanded a reservation model for themselves similar to that of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.

In March, the Karnataka Government declared minority status to the Lingayats community.

The Lingayats also known as the Veerashaiva community owes loyalty to the social reform movement of the 12th century initiated by Basaveshwara(ANI)