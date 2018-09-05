Linking Article 35A with local elections disastrous: Mufti

[India], Sep 05 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday termed the Centre's plea in the Supreme Court, linking decision on Article 35 A with panchayat and urban bodies' elections, a disastrous idea.

Mehbooba tweeted, "The central government's plea in Supreme Court to link the decision on 35A with panchayat and urban bodies' elections was a disastrous idea, which has further alienated the people and complicated the situation on the ground."

Earlier today, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah speaking at a press conference revealed that his party will "not participate in the upcoming panchayat and urban local bodies polls until the Government of India and the state government make their position clear on Article 35A inside and outside the court."

The comments from the former chief minister of the state have come just days after the apex court deferred, until January 2019, the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A. The Article disallows people from residing in the state, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settling permanently, or getting state government jobs.(ANI)