Liquor ban, infrastructural development top priorities: MNF chief

[India] Dec 11 (ANI): Mizo National Front (MNF) president and the state's chief minister-in-waiting Zoramthanga on Tuesday said that imposing a ban on liquor and developing the state's infrastructure will be among his top priorities after assuming the office of chief minister.

Speaking exclusively to ANI after the MNF won a majority of seats comfortably in the recently held Assembly polls, Zoramthanga said, "Since I am going to form the government, I have identified my three priorities. Firstly, we will prohibit liquor."

"Secondly, the infrastructure of the state is so bad, especially the roads. So, we will repair all the roads. Thirdly, we have a socio-economic development programme that we need to implement," he said. "It took about 60 years for our party to achieve a victory since its inception in 1961," he added.

Talking about his roadmap for the state's economic development, Zoramthanga said, "The main economic development programme will be agro-forest based. We have more than enough for the people of Mizoram. We can feed more people than our population. Therefore, by utilising agriculture, horticulture, and forest produces, we will develop Mizoram and make its economic development possible."

MNF president, while denying a coalition government in the state, also asserted that his party will remain a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "We are forming the government on our own. There is no question of forming a coalition government in the state. However, we are in the NDA," he said.

In reply to a question, he said, "We will be in the NDA unless our party high command decides otherwise. We do not like to join the Congress-led UPA. Of the two parties, the BJP is much better than the Congress. BJP is much better for the development of India than the Congress."

MNF has emerged victorious in Mizoram Assembly elections by bagging 26 seats in 40-member Assembly, according to figures published by the Election Commission of India. BJP has won one seat while the Congress five. As many as 8 seats have gone to the kitty of independent candidates. (ANI)