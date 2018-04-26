List of star campaigners for K'taka polls released

[India], Apr. 26 (ANI): The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, on Thursday, released a list of 40 high profile members of both The Congress and The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who will be campaigning for their respective parties in the forthcoming Karnataka State Assembly elections.

The list included eminent names like Party President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, among others, for the Congress, while for BJP, it featured big-names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, etc.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)