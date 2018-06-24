LIU verification for passport of Lucknow interfaith couple on Monday

[India], June 23 (ANI): Lucknow's Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) on Monday will verify the address and other details of the interfaith couple, who were issued the passport.

This comes after an LIU report was sought for the passport verification of the couple.

The couple, Tanvi Sethi and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, lives in Kesar Bagh area of Lucknow.

They recently took the social media by storm for their alleged humiliation at the Lucknow passport office.

The officer in question, Vikas Mishra, was transferred with immediate effect on June 21 and the couple was handed over their new passports.

Tanvi had alleged that the officer had asked her to change her name as every married woman should and told Mohammad Anas to convert to Hinduism if they wanted their files to move. She also claimed that others in the passport office did not even react to his "rude demeanour." Later, Mishra had refuted the couple's claims, saying that he was taking necessary precautionary measures to ensure there was no forgery involved. "I asked Tanvi Seth to get the name 'Shadia Anas' endorsed as it was mentioned on her Nikahnama (marriage contract), but she refused. We have to do thorough checks to ensure no person is changing their name to obtain a passport," he told ANI. Earlier in the day, a delegation of Shiv Sena ministers also met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and handed over a memorandum to him, seeking a postponement on the transfer of the passport officer. (ANI)