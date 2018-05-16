Live 2018 Karnataka Assembly election results: top developments

Bengaluru: Karnataka was a hotbed of political negotiations, secret huddles and brave faces on Wednesday, the day after the fractured Assembly result made it clear it would be a long and debatable way to government formation.

Of the 222 assembly seats for which polling took place, the BJP bagged 104. An Independent lawmaker offered his support to the party this morning, taking the tally to 105. While the Congress won in 78 constituencies, the JD(S) and its pre-poll ally BSP have 38 seats.

After being heavily outnumbered by the BJP during the counting of votes yesterday, the Congress showed political dexterity and struck a deal with the JD(S). The party has offered unconditional support to a government headed by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. The BJP contends that it should be allowed to form the government as it is the single largest party. The Congress disputes the claim, citing the precedent set by the BJP in Goa and Manipur last year. In both states, the Congress had emerged the single largest party but the BJP cobbled up alliances and was invited to form the government. The ball is now in the court of Governor Vajubhai Vala who can weigh the possibility of which party or combine can form a stable government before he takes the final call. Mr Vala can also consult legal and constitutional experts.

The latest updates here: