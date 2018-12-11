LIVE: Assembly Election Results 2018- Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

Counting of votes for all the five states takes place with the Election Commission making elaborate security arrangements at all counting centres.

High voter turnouts were recorded in the five states - Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram - that went to polls.

Exit polls predicted a fierce battle between the BJP and Congress.

The elections in the states were fought on the national level by the major political parties. For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi campaigned extensively, attacking the BJP over the Rafale jet deal. Whereas the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, slammed the Nehru-Gandhi family, alleging it didn't do much for the country.