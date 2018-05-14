Live Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018: The winners and losers

Karnataka is all set to count votes on Tueesday, polling for which was held on Saturday in the 222 assembly constituencies. The Congress, BJP and JD-S are sitting on an edge over the verdict that is likely to have a bearing on their fortunes in the 2019 general elections.





A day after a record 72.13 per cent of 5.06-crore electorate voted on a hot weekend, leaders of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday claimed their party would be winning hands down, while the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) vowed to decide who will form the next government, if it does not get majority.



A single-phase polling was held in 222 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 26 in Bengaluru from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Polling to Bengaluru's Raja Rajeshwari (RR) Nagar has been postponed to May 28 in the voter cards case and countermanded in Jayanagar segment due to the death of BJP contestant B.N. Vijaya Kumar on May 4.

Catch latest updates here: