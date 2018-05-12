Live Karnataka Elections 2018 : Polling updates, Congress faces BJP challenge

: Voting for 222 of the 224 assembly constituencies began across Karnataka at 7 am today.

The polling began at 58,546 polling stations each, equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). Polling will conclude at 6 pm.

The election in Karnataka is considered crucial for the Congress Party, as it would be looking to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut from expanding its footprints in the south.

Polling in Bengaluru's Raja Rajeshwari Nagar segment has been postponed to May 28 in the voter ID cards case and countermanded in the city's Jayanagar seat following the death of BJP contestant B.N. Vijaya Kumar on May 4.