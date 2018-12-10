Live: Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018 results

Bhopal: Post-election surveys have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term, when votes polled in the state election is counted on Tuesday. An Election Commission official said on Monday that the counting would begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am.

The BJP has fielded candidates on all seats and the Congress on 229; it left one seat for Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal. The BSP put up 227 candidates while the SP 51. The Aam Aadmi Party, contesting the state election for the first time, fielded candidates on 208 seats. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 Independent candidates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise. Catch latest updates here: