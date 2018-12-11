Live: Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 Results

Live updates of other election results: Mizoram | Chattisgarh | Madhya Pradesh | Telangana

There are 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan and the voter turnout, last week, was a whooping 74.21%. The state has more than 4.7 crore voters and they will decide the fate of the 2,274 candidates. The Congress has fielded 15 Muslim candidates from Rajasthan.

Interestingly, BJP has fielded only one Muslim candidate who is going to contest against Sachin Pilot who is in the fray to become the CM if Congress forms the Government.

Vasundhara Raje, who became the CM in 2013, is facing some stiff challenges from the Congress party led by former CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. The odds are against the incumbent BJP government as per the exit polls but state elections do have a history of creating surprises.