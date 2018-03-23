Live Rajya Sabha elections: All eyes on Uttar Pradesh as 25 seats at stake from 6 states

New Delhi: Voting for Rajya Sabha elections in 6 states is underway. 25 seats are at stake in the elections to the Upper House of Parliament. For the Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed last week.

Seven union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among them. Besides Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will also feature in the polls. Counting of ballots will be taken up at 5 pm, an hour after voting ends.

Altogether six candidates, including Congress nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi, are in the fray for the five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal. The state's ruling TMC has decided to back the eminent lawyer. Five candidates are in the electoral arena in Karnataka for four seats. The state's ruling Congress has fielded three nominees, while there are one each of the BJP and JD(S). Elections will also be held for two seats in Jharkhand where three candidates are in the fray, including two of the state's ruling BJP and one of the Congress. One candidate each of the ruling BJP and main opposition Congress will cross swords for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Chhattisgarh. Four candidates will try their luck from Telangana where polling will be held for three seats.