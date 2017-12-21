Live RK Nagar by-polls: In battle for Jayalalithaa's seat, litmus test for AIADMK factions

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Dec 21, 2017 07:56 hrs
Chennai: Bypoll elections for prestigious RK Nagar constituency will be conducted today.

In Tamil Nadu, campaigning for the high-stakes bypoll came to an end yesterday.

Counting of votes will be held on December 24.

Estimated as being one of India's costliest elections, setting back the exchequer around Rs 3 crore, the R K Nagar by-polls could serve as a report card of the ruling AIADMK which faced turbulence after J Jayalalithaa's death last year. 

The seat was left vacant after the passing of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa on 5 December 2016.

