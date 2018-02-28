Live Sridevi funeral: India bids goodbye to its 'Chandini'

Mumbai: Actress Sridevi's mortal remains arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night, around 72 hours after her sudden and shocking demise in Dubai.
The funeral of the iconic actor is being held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Ville Parle. Several fans and celebrities flocked to pay their last respects.
Sridevi died on Saturday night, but her body was brought only on Tuesday as the Dubai Prosecutor's Office was investigating the case of her death. The prosecutor's office said forensic report had stated that she had died from "accidental drowning" in the bathtub of her hotel room, after losing consciousness.
