Live: Supreme Court orders floor test on Saturday at 4 pm in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court has order a floor test at 4 pm on Saturday in Karnataka.



The top court announced the order after hearing the Congress and JD (S)'s case against Karnataka Governor Vasubhai Vala, which led to BS Yeddyurappa being sworn in as CM despite the BJP having only 104 MLAs,



Late Thursday, the Congress and JD(S), whose combined strength is 115, were forced to bus their newly elected MLAs to destinations in neighbouring states after chartered flights that were scheduled to fly them out from HAL Airport were denied permission to take off.





With horse trading fears rampant, the Supreme Court judgment was along expected lines.



Congress ex-minister D K Shivakumar, an experienced hand in resort politics, had been tasked with the responsibility of keeping his party's and JD(S) flock together in the meantime. The combined think-tank had four people managing the group, the other three being Shamanur Shivashankarappa (mandated with keeping the Lingayat MLAs within the fold), B Z Zameer Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi. With flights being grounded and security cover withdrawn, there is literally no cover for us MLAs who are a target for the BJP. This is like straight out of the movies, said a Congress legislator. With horse trading fears rampant, the Supreme Court judgment was along expected lines. Verdict highlights * Floor test on Saturday at 4 pm * Protem Speaker will decide mode of floor test * Attorney General KK Venugopal's request for secret ballot turned down * Yeddyurappa cannot take major policy decisions * Karnataka DGP asked to ensure safety of MLAs * Anglo Indian MLA cannot be nominated before floor test