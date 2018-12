Live updates of other election results: Mizoram | Rajasthan | Madhya Pradesh | Chattisgarh

Hyderabad: (Telangana) Vote Counting for the Telangana assembly election has begun and a total of 1281 candidates are in the fray for 119 assembly seats.

The main parties in the elections include TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti), the Congress-TDP-CPI alliance Praja Katumi, BJP and AIMIM.

This is Telangana's first assembly election and expect some sparks between the ruling TRS and Congress-led opposition.